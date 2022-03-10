Videograph post mortem of India’s envoy to Palestine Mukul Arya: Delhi HC

Mukul Arya’s mother has petitioned for a fresh post mortem

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed a plea by the mother of Mukul Arya, India’s Permanent Representative to Palestine, who was recently found dead inside the Indian mission in Ramallah. The petitioner sought a fresh post mortem on the body of her son.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar permitted the autopsy to be carried out as per norms, and also directed it to video recorded.

“Looking into the facts and circumstances of the case, and the submission of the standing counsel for respondent no.1, let the post mortem be video-graphed and the same be made part of the record,” the High Court ordered.

During the hearing, the Centre said that the Ministry of External Affairs is facilitating the autopsy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as desired by the family.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Mukul Arya’s mother Roshan Lata Arya, stated that at this stage, he was not pressing the other issue of constitution of a commission to inquire into “the suspicious circumstances under which the deceased died”.

The 65-year-old mother had sought a direction to the Central government to immediately constitute a panel of doctors from AIIMS for conducting a fresh post mortem on her deceased son in the presence of the family.