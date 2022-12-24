ADVERTISEMENT

Videocon Group loan case: ICICI Bank's ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband sent to CBI custody till December 26

December 24, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Mumbai

ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session

PTI

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar along with her husband Deepak Kochhar. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A special court in Mumbai on December 24 remanded ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till December 26 in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session.

The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their response and did not cooperate in the investigation.

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.

The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Mr. Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

