ADVERTISEMENT

Videocon Group loan case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, her husband

January 09, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The CBI had registered the case in January 2019, alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group

The Hindu Bureau

Bombay HC granted bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Bombay High Court on January 9 ordered the release of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from jail, saying that their “arrest was illegal”, in a case related to the credit facilities extended to the Videocon Group of companies.

They were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23, 2022.

Also Read | What is the Videocon-Chanda Kochhar case all about?  

The CBI had registered the case in January 2019, alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group, headed by Venugopal Dhoot.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe and arrested Mr. Kochhar in September 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The same year, in January, it attached assets worth ₹78.15 crore, which included a Mumbai flat in the name of Ms. Kochhar, and other properties linked to her husband’s company Nupower Renewables Private Limited, previously known as NuPower Renewables Limited (NRL), and its subsidiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US