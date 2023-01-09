Videocon Group loan case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, her husband

The Bombay High Court on January 9 ordered the release of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from jail, saying that their “arrest was illegal”, in a case related to the credit facilities extended to the Videocon Group of companies.
They were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23, 2022.
The CBI had registered the case in January 2019, alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group, headed by Venugopal Dhoot.
Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe and arrested Mr. Kochhar in September 2020.
The same year, in January, it attached assets worth ₹78.15 crore, which included a Mumbai flat in the name of Ms. Kochhar, and other properties linked to her husband’s company Nupower Renewables Private Limited, previously known as NuPower Renewables Limited (NRL), and its subsidiaries.
