HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Videocon Group loan case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, her husband

The CBI had registered the case in January 2019, alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group

January 09, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bombay HC granted bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. File

Bombay HC granted bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Bombay High Court on January 9 ordered the release of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from jail, saying that their “arrest was illegal”, in a case related to the credit facilities extended to the Videocon Group of companies.

They were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23, 2022.

Also Read | What is the Videocon-Chanda Kochhar case all about?  

The CBI had registered the case in January 2019, alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group, headed by Venugopal Dhoot.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe and arrested Mr. Kochhar in September 2020.

The same year, in January, it attached assets worth ₹78.15 crore, which included a Mumbai flat in the name of Ms. Kochhar, and other properties linked to her husband’s company Nupower Renewables Private Limited, previously known as NuPower Renewables Limited (NRL), and its subsidiaries.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.