Videocon Group loan case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, her husband

January 09, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The Bombay High Court on January 9 ordered the release of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from jail, saying that their “arrest was illegal”, in a case related to the credit facilities extended to the Videocon Group of companies.

They were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23, 2022.

Also Read | What is the Videocon-Chanda Kochhar case all about?

The CBI had registered the case in January 2019, alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group, headed by Venugopal Dhoot.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe and arrested Mr. Kochhar in September 2020.

The same year, in January, it attached assets worth ₹78.15 crore, which included a Mumbai flat in the name of Ms. Kochhar, and other properties linked to her husband’s company Nupower Renewables Private Limited, previously known as NuPower Renewables Limited (NRL), and its subsidiaries.