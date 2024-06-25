GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Rajasthan MP rides to Parliament on camel, stopped by cops

Watch: Rajasthan MP rides to Parliament on camel, stopped by cops
| Video Credit: PTI

Rajkumar Roat of the Bharat Adivasi Party wanted to promote his culture

Published - June 25, 2024 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat on June 25 tried to enter Parliament on a camel to attend his oath-taking, but was stopped outside the gate by police. He said the cops stopped him due to security reasons.

Mr Roat, an Adivasi MP from Banswara in Rajasthan, said his objective was to promote his culture and support the development of the people who depend on camels for their livelihood.

He said he was inspired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who once came on a bullock cart to Parliament. He added that he would file a complaint, because he found nothing illegal in his act.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.