Watch: Rajasthan MP rides to Parliament on camel, stopped by cops

Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat on June 25 tried to enter Parliament on a camel to attend his oath-taking, but was stopped outside the gate by police. He said the cops stopped him due to security reasons.

Mr Roat, an Adivasi MP from Banswara in Rajasthan, said his objective was to promote his culture and support the development of the people who depend on camels for their livelihood.

He said he was inspired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who once came on a bullock cart to Parliament. He added that he would file a complaint, because he found nothing illegal in his act.