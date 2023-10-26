Video on construction of Ram Temple released

October 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Lucknow

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust on Thursday released a video showcasing construction work on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This is a day after the trust invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install the idol of Lord Ram in the Garbhagriha on 22 January 2024.

The video, titled Culmination of 500 Years Struggle, released on X includes glimpses of construction work. The 30-second video starts with a glimpse of the Ram Temple construction site against the backdrop of a sunset. In the next frame, an artist is seen sculpting a pillar. The 14 frame video gives viewers a view of the Sanctum Sanctorum and carvings on pillars and walls. It is the first such video released by the trust and comes a day after Mr. Modi confirmed receiving an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Jai Siya Ram. Today is a day of emotions. Recently officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust came to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of the Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic moment,” wrote Mr. Modi, on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trust has invited over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatana traditions, apart from 25,000 saints and 10,000 “special guests”, for the consecration ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT