Railway Police begin probe over namaz on train video

Photo: Twitter/@ANINewsUP

A video of a group of Muslim men offering namaz inside a sleeper compartment of a moving train went viral on social media creating controversy after which the administration has ordered an investigation. In the video few Muslim passengers were seen sitting on the floor of sleeper class coach and praying in queue. It is said that the train was Satyagraha express and the video was shot around Kushinagar railway station by a BJP leader Deeplal Bharti.

The leader told local media persons that it’s wrong as namaz cannot be offered in public places by blocking compartment’s exit. The Hindu cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

After the video went viral, Railway’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Awadesh Singh said that after investigation further action will be initiated in the issue. “The police has taken cognizance of the issue, after investigation further action will be taken,” he said.

In recent times, Uttar Pradesh has seen many such instances where cases have been registered against those offering namaz in public places and even homes.

Last month, Moradabad police registered an FIR under IPC 505-2 (statement conducing to public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) against 26 people for offering namaz in a house on a complaint.

On September 13, a group of Muslim men from West Bengal who were on their way to Rajasthan were allegedly insulted by a group of alleged Hindu right-wing activists for offering namaz on road in Shahjahanpur on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway.

In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh police directed the concerned district police chiefs and other officials to ensure no namaz was offered by blocking roads and it could be allowed on festivals only.