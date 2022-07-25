Video of namaz inside Meerut mall: report sought

CM Yogi Adityanath had directed against holding religious rituals in public places

Days after the row over namaz in a Lucknow mall, a new video surfaced on Monday that showed a person purportedly offering prayer in a commercial complex in Meerut.

The 35-second video shared by the district coordinator of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party on a social media platform, showed a man offering namaz in front of a closed shop.

The Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a report from the Meerut Police in this regard.

Circle officer Devesh Singh said the SHO of the Nauchadi police station was sent to the S2S Square Mall to investigate. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that construction work was going on in one of the shops and a worker might have offered namaz inside the mall. Further investigation is underway to identify the person and the guilty would be punished according to law,” he said.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials that nobody should be allowed to conduct religious rituals in public places.