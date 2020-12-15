Video of IndiGo crew walking 2 km during Bharat Bandh goes viral

A video of IndiGo airline crew members walking through a narrow road between lush green fields to Chandigarh Airport while pulling their luggage a few days ago when Bharat Bandh was observed by farmer outfits has caught the fancy of the users of social media platforms.
On December 8, the nation-wide call for shut down was given by farmers against the Centre’s farm laws. The IndiGo staff had a layover in Chandigarh and got caught in the shutdown and road blocks, while they were on their way to the airport for a flight.
An IndiGo source confirmed to The Hindu about the authenticity of the video, saying that it was shot by the crew themselves, when they had to travel around 2 km through a link road to reach the airport. The crew members appear to be in a joyful mood, enjoying Punjab’s rural ambience with singing “country roads take us to the airport..”
Reacting to the video, a twitter user posted: “for those who complain about work from home please see on the job efforts by IndiGo crew to reach Airport.”
Another twitter user hailed the crew spirit, saying “Spirited IndiGo crew making their way to the Chandigarh Airport (Interior Roads) as roads are jammed due to Farm Protests. Singing Country Roads Take Me To The Airport they roll on..”
