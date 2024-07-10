Watch: Explained: What is the significance of the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s role?

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - July 10, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

With the Opposition gaining significant strength in the current Lok Sabha, its members are actively vying for the post of the Deputy Speaker. While not constitutionally mandated, a longstanding parliamentary convention dictates that a member of the Opposition assumes this role in the Lok Sabha.

However, throughout the entire duration of the 17th Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024, no Deputy Speaker was appointed, sparking criticism from experts and Opposition leaders who deemed this move undemocratic. Besides speculation, there has however been no formal indication from the government that the position will be filled in the 18th Lok Sabha either.

We will delve into the process of appointing a Deputy Speaker as well as the responsibilities and challenges associated with this crucial constitutional position.

Script and presentation: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Zeeshan Akhtar

