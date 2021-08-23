Victory Flame reaches Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar

The flame was taken from North to South spanning the entire Andaman and Nicobar chain of Islands to commemorate the spirit of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, an official statement said.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay’ Victory Flame, commemorating the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached the Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country, an official statement said.

The flame carried by the personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Command reached Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on August 22, it said.

“#SwarnimVijayVarsh The #VictoryFlame on its voyage through Nicobar Islands reaches #IndiraPoint, on 22 Aug 21. Herein a joint services contingent from #ANC hoisted the Tricolour and collected soil from the southernmost point of India”, the Andaman and Nicobar Command tweeted.

The flame was earlier taken to Landfall Island, the northernmost tip of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The flame was taken from North to South spanning the entire Andaman and Nicobar chain of Islands to commemorate the spirit of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, it said.

The aim of the journey is to create awareness about the country’s victory and about the sacrifices of our war heroes.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020. The Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey, the statement added.