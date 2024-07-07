ADVERTISEMENT

Victories, setbacks part of journey in democracy: Rahul Gandhi to Rishi Sunak

Published - July 07, 2024 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

In his letter to Mr. Sunak, Mr. Gandhi hailed the former British Prime Minister’s dedication to public service and commitment to the British people

PTI

Akshata Murty, wife of outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaches out to him as they leave 10 Downing Street before going to see King Charles III to tender his resignation in London on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended commiserations to the UK’s Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on the party’s recent electoral defeat, saying victories and setbacks are inevitable part of democracy and “we must take both in our stride”.

In his letter to Mr. Sunak, Mr. Gandhi hailed the former British Prime Minister’s dedication to public service and commitment to the British people.

“I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy and we must take both in our stride,” the Congress leader said.

“Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi expressed confidence that Mr. Sunak would continue to contribute to public life with his experience. “I wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” he said.

On Friday, Keir Starmer became the UK’s new Prime Minister and vowed to “rebuild” Britain, hours after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in a general election in which the voters inflicted a “sobering verdict” on the Conservatives.

The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up 211 from the 2019 elections.

