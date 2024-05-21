GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vice-President to represent India at Raisi’s condolence ceremony in Iran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed condolences to the government and people of Iran on Monday after the Iranian authorities confirmed the death of President Raisi and Minister Abdollahian

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. File

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India in the official ceremony in Tehran on May 22 to condole the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash on May 19, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Also read: Ebrahim Raisi | A hardline President who had the backing of Iran’s clerical establishment

“Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 22 May 2024 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of H.E. President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, H.E. Foreign Minister Dr. Hosssein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on 19 May 2024,” said the MEA in its official announcement.

Indian flag at half-mast as nation mourns death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed condolences to the government and people of Iran on Monday after the Iranian authorities confirmed the death of President Raisi and Minister Abdollahian.

