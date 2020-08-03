Vice-President, PM greet people on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi

03 August 2020 10:54 IST

“On this day, let us all take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society,” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

“Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi. The home minister on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was getting admitted in a hospital following the advice of doctors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on pious festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolising affection of brother-sister and Indian Sanskaras”.