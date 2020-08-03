Vice-President, PM greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

“Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

“Heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi. The home minister on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was getting admitted in a hospital following the advice of doctors.

This year, celebrate a unique Rakshabandhan. Send good wishes and motivate a special brother. Your wishes matter! https://t.co/TGAKevTqEQ — BJP (@BJP4India) August 3, 2020

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on pious festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolising affection of brother-sister and Indian Sanskaras”.