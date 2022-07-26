Vice President Naidu urges people to prefer Indian destinations for tourism

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu urged people who enjoy travelling to “explore the North-East”

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu during his interaction with participants of ‘North East on Wheels’ expedition, at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people to give preference to Indian destinations and explore all parts of the country for tourism before choosing locations abroad.

Stressing the need for giving impetus to tourism in the North-East, Mr. Naidu said, “Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation.” The Vice President was interacting with the participants of the expedition—‘North East on Wheels’ in which 75 bikers, including five women, from 18 States travelled across the seven northeastern states and Sikkim.

He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, “many people are still unaware and uninformed about it”. He urged people who enjoy travelling to “explore the North-East, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity in our culture”.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, Mr. Naidu appreciated the North-East for showing the way to the country in the field of organic farming and suggested that the other States too should learn from the best practices of northeastern States and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.