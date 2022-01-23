Vice President Naidu tests positive for Covid for the 2nd time

New Delhi

23 January 2022 17:08 IST

Unlikely to participate in Republic Day celebrations

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid.

This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.