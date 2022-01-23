NationalNew Delhi 23 January 2022 17:08 IST
Comments
Vice President Naidu tests positive for Covid for the 2nd time
Updated: 23 January 2022 17:08 IST
Unlikely to participate in Republic Day celebrations
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid.
This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.
"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.
More In National
Read more...