Vice President Naidu pays tributes to Sardar Patel

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on October 31 urged people to work towards eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption by taking inspiration from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

As the country celebrates Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 as National Unity Day to honour his legacy, "let us take inspiration from this iconic personality and work towards strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Naidu.

The Vice President also called for eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption.

The Vice President paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel, the country's first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, during his visit to Ram Mohan Library in Vijayawada on October 31, his office said.