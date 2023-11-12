HamberMenu
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi call on President Murmu

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Zubin Irani too meet the President to greet her on Deepavali

November 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar greet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 12, 2023. Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn via PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar greet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 12, 2023. Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn via PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12 called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Deepavali.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in another post on X along with the pictures of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani had also called on the President.

