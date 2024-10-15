Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar echoes Bhagwat, equates “demographic disorder” with atom bombs

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, echoing recent comments by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat, said the “demographic disorder” is no less severe in consequences than a nuclear bomb. Addressing an international conference of chartered accountants in Jaipur on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the Vice President added that the demographic dislocation is turning out to be a fortress of political impregnability in the democracy.

Mr. Dhankhar said the culture, inclusivity, and unity in diversity of the country are being shaken and severely compromised by demographic dislocations and stresses. He also warned against “champions of grammar of anarchy” and said such people are are sacrificing national interest for petty partisan interest. He also highlighted the the need to neutralise misadventures aimed at changing the country’s demographic landscape.

“Demographic dislocation is turning certain regions into political fortresses, where elections have no real meaning. It is alarming to see how some areas have been affected by this strategic shift, turning them into impenetrable strongholds where democracy loses its essence,” the Vice President said. Mr. Bhagwat had also raised similar concerns in his Vijaya Dashami address on October 12. Mr. Bhagwat had earlier demanded a population control policy which will be acceptable to all.

The Vice President pointed at the “broader implications” of demographic changes and said for the country must remain a stabilising global force for its future. “This force has to emerge. This century has to belong to Bharat and that will be good for humanity, that will contribute to peace and harmony on the planet. However, it would be a disservice to the nation if we turn a blind eye to the dangers of demographic upheavals that are taking place in this country,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

The Vice President clarified that organic, natural demographic change is never upsetting. “However, a demographic change brought about in a strategic manner to achieve an object offers a scene that is frightening,” he said. “If this alarmingly worrisome challenge is not addressed systematically, it would escalate into an existential threat for the nation. It has happened in the world. I need not name countries that have lost their identity 100% because of this demographic disorder, demographic earthquake,” he said.