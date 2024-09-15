GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India no longer a sleeping giant; its rise unstoppable, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Referring to the International Day of Democracy, the Vice-President said artificial intelligence was a tool for good governance.

Published - September 15, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
File photo of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.

File photo of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said India was no longer a "sleeping giant", emphasising that the country's ascent is now unstoppable.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a digital tower at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur, Mr. Dhankhar asserted that education is service and not commerce. "The quality of education defines democracy," he said.

Mr. Dhankhar further said middlemen had been removed permanently from the corridors of power, which had been infested with corruption earlier.

Referring to the International Day of Democracy, the Vice-President said artificial intelligence was a tool for good governance.

"India was earlier called a sleeping giant which is no longer the case. India is on the rise. Its rise is unstoppable," Mr. Dhankhar added.

Published - September 15, 2024 04:55 pm IST

