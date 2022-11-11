Vice President Dhankar attends Mahabharat-based cultural event in Cambodia

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

After arriving in Cambodia, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar witnesses a scintillating performance on an episode from the epic Mahabharata by members of the Kathakali Group in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11, 2022. Twitter/@VPSecretariat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is in Cambodia to participate in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit attended a Mahabharat-based performance at an event in Phnom Penh on November 11, 2022.

The Vice President is accompanied by his spouse, Sudesh Dhankhar in Cambodia where he is slated to hold bilateral meetings with the Cambodian leadership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also marked his presence at the Mahabharat-based cultural event in Cambodia. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived today at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPSecretariat arrives in Phnom Penh. The 3-day visit will see the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, and East Asia Summit, as well as significant bilateral exchanges with Cambodia and others."Dhankhar and his wife were received by Cambodia's Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth and Devyani Uttam Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia.

Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.VP Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12, 2022, whereas on November 13, he will attend the 17th East Asia Summit.

The 17th East Asia Summit comprises the ten ASEAN member states, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam as well as its eight dialogue partners — India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.During the visit, Jagdeep

Witnessed a scintillating performance on an episode from the epic Mahabharata by members of the Kathakali Group in Phnom Penh, Cambodia today. #Mahabharata#ASEANSummit40and41pic.twitter.com/zai4D7BAht — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 11, 2022

Mr. Dhankhar will hold bilateral meetings with Cambodian leadership. On the sidelines of the summits, Dhankhar will hold a bilateral meeting with leaders from other nations.

Earlier, Mr. Dhankhar arrived in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

During his three-day visit, Mr. Dhankhar will also hold bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. He is likely to have meetings with leaders from several other countries.

“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar being welcomed by H.E. Mr Chea Vandeth, Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Cambodia and other dignitaries on his arrival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia today,” his office tweeted sharing pictures of the Vice President and his wife.

After his arrival, the Vice President and his wife were welcomed by Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, at Chakto Mukh Conference Hall here.

At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation.