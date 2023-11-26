Parliament not amenable to any intervention from executive, judiciary, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

November 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - New Delh

Parliament is the soul of democracy and its supremacy is not amenable to any intervention from the executive or the judiciary, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on November 26.

Addressing a Constitution Day event in New Delhi, he said, "Sovereignty of Parliament is synonymous with sovereignty of the nation and it is impregnable."

"Any incursion into the exclusive domain of Parliament will be a constitutional aberration and antithetical to democratic essence and values," he said.

The Vice-President said that for the country's continual growth, the executive, judiciary and the legislature "must generate collaborative discourse and not confrontational perception." Without taking names, he also took a swipe at the critics of the government, saying every time something great happens in the country, some people engage in acts of tainting, tarnishing and demeaning its institutions.

The Vice President described the Emergency, imposed in 1975, as the "darkest period" in the history of independent India.

