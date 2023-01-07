Vice President inaugurates NCC Republic Day Camp

January 07, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) 2023 Republic Day Camp (RDC) on Saturday. He received the NCC Alumni Association membership from the Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said: “The Cadets attending the camp will participate in a number of activities like cultural competitions, national integration awareness programmes and various institutional training competitions.”

The 74th RDC commenced at the Cariappa parade ground in Delhi Cantonment on January 2. A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls from all 28 States and eight Union Territories, are participating in the month-long camp. The camp will also see participation of cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries as part of the youth exchange programme, the statement said.

Two NCC marching contingents will participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26, and the camp will culminate with the Prime Minister’s rally on the evening of January 28.