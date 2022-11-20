Vice President Dhankhar to attend FIFA world cup opening in Qatar

November 20, 2022 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar is visiting Doha at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday embarked on a two-day visit to Qatar during which he will represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup.

Dhankhar is visiting Doha at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emplanes for Doha on an official visit to Qatar to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Besides attending the inaugural ceremony of the football World Cup, the vice president will also interact with members of the Indian community during his visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vice president’s visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also to acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup, the MEA statement said.

ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2022: What to expect in Qatar? | In Focus podcast

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, education, among others, the MEA statement said.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

In the last financial year, bilateral trade crossed $15 billion. Qatar plays an important partner in India’s energy security and India participates in the gulf nation’s food security.

 India and Qatar would be celebrating 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations next year.

 The MEA statement said people-to-people ties form an important element of bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US