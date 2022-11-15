Vice President Dhankhar hosts dinner for RS MPs

November 15, 2022 01:00 am | Updated November 14, 2022 10:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Vice President is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha and this would be Jagdeep Dhankhar's first session as the presiding officer of the Upper House

PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Union Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting, in New Delhi, on November 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seeking to reach out to leaders across the political spectrum ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha members.

This is the third 'interactive session and dinner' hosted by Mr. Dhankhar for Rajya Sabha members since he took over as the Vice President on August 11.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader K.C. Venugopal were amongst those present at the event.

While interacting with the members, Mr. Dhankhar is learnt to have said that if everyone gets the opportunity to express their views in the House, then the chances of disruptions will be less.

The Vice President is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha and this would be Mr. Dhankhar's first session as the presiding officer of the Upper House.

The Winter Session is likely to commence in the first week of December.

Three more such events are likely to be hosted by the Vice President before the session commences, officials said.

Mr. Dhankhar has been asking members for their suggestions on ways to prevent disruption of House proceedings and improve productivity.

Related Topics

India / parliament

