ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Dhankhar calls for counter-attack on forces attacking India's shared cultural heritage

Published - October 15, 2024 03:26 pm IST - Jaipur

Vice President said there should be an “ideological and mental counter-attack” on forces trying to attack India’s shared cultural heritage

PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said there should be an "ideological and mental counter-attack" on forces trying to attack the shared cultural heritage.

India no longer a sleeping giant; its rise unstoppable, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Speaking at a programme at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, he said, "We will have to leave behind the narrow parochial divisions. A citizen with a nationalistic outlook will have no difficulty in embracing diversity. He or she celebrates this country's glorious past, regardless of his or her faith, because that is our shared cultural heritage. Our shared cultural heritage is being attacked. Attempts are being made to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There should be an ideological and mental counter-attack on such forces."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US