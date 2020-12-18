Vice President cautions media

New Delhi:

18 December 2020 05:06 IST

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday cautioned the media to not to “weaken the spirit of nationalism”.

Mr. Naidu said that the media should use a standard set of reporting and analytical tools that capture change without imposing respective positions. “Media should not be seen by the public as discrediting the change that is happening since such a change is contrary to their long-held positions,” he said.

