National

Vice President cautions media

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday cautioned the media to not to “weaken the spirit of nationalism”.

Mr. Naidu said that the media should use a standard set of reporting and analytical tools that capture change without imposing respective positions. “Media should not be seen by the public as discrediting the change that is happening since such a change is contrary to their long-held positions,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 11:57:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vice-president-cautions-media/article33368315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY