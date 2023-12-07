Vice President ‘anguished’ as video of him greeting PM goes viral

December 07, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed “pain and anguish” on December 7 after a video clip, uploaded by the Congress party’s social media handles went viral on December 6. In the clip, the Rajya Sabha Chairman can be seen bowing while greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video was shared by Congress’s social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate on her social media without any comment. In his own defence, Mr. Dhankhar has asserted that the dignity of a Constitutional position is only elevated by humility.

While opening the Rajya Sabha session on December 7, Mr. Dhankhar said that he will now have to be conscious about who is greeting and how much is he bending. “You never know who will try to measure my backbone,” he quipped before commencing the day’s proceedings.

Mr. Dhankhar said, “I am a modest man; arrogance can never be part of my life. It is our cultural heritage to bend while greeting someone.”

“I want to clarify that bowing and greeting is my habit. I do not see who is in front of me. You are all very respectful. Sometimes I feel pained. There is a limit to stooping low. I can also express my pain and anguish but the dangerous part is that when I did so with one of the senior leaders it resulted in a more challenging scenario as it was put on Twitter,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said without referring to any political party or individuals by name.

