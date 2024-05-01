GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vice Admiral Swaminathan takes charge as Vice Chief of Navy

He has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels

May 01, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
New Indian Navy Vice Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and his wife after laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi on April 30, 2024

New Indian Navy Vice Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and his wife after laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi on April 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on May 1 took charge as Vice Chief of the Indian Navy. He was earlier serving as the Chief of Personnel.

In the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumed the post of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command of the IAF located in Bengaluru.

Vice Adm Swaminathan was commissioned into the Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare. On assuming charge, he paid homage at the National War Memorial and later inspected a Guard of Honour on South Block lawns.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, U.K; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, U.S.

Vice Adm Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the Navy said.

Flying instructor

Air Marshal N Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 6, 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. A qualified flying instructor, he has more than 3,400 hours of flying experience.

He has done instructional tenures as Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy and Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, Air Marshal Kapoor was instrumental in the induction and operationalisation of PC-7 MK Il aircraft in the IAF. He has also undertaken a diplomatic assignment as Defence Attaché, Pakistan. Before assuming the present appointment, he served as the Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel at Air headquarters.

