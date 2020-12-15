Vice Admiral Srikant dies due to COVID-19-related complications

Vice Admiral Srikant died on the morning of December 15 due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said.
The Vice Admiral, the Navy’s senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his condolence message: “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.”
The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Mr. Singh noted.
“My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!” the Minister said.
The Vice Admiral had previously held charge as Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College.
