National

Vice Admiral Srikant dies due to COVID-19-related complications

Vice Admiral Srikant died on the morning of December 15 due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said.

The Vice Admiral, the Navy’s senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his condolence message: “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.”

The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Mr. Singh noted.

“My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!” the Minister said.

The Vice Admiral had previously held charge as Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Jaishankar and British foreign secretary hold talks, discuss ways of expanding cooperation

Four minors die as van mows down religious procession in Kurnool

For Modi government, crony capitalists are ‘best friends’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Council session starts on stormy note, BJP members prevent chairman from taking seat

Aam Aadmi Party will contest 2022 U.P. Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Collaboration, not confusion, is best response to COVID-19 pandemic: India at UNGA special session

No compensation package yet in sight for Cuddalore farmers affected by Cycone Nivar

Man who was declared ‘foreigner’ passes away at 104 in Assam

Watch | IndiGo crew walking 2 km during Bharat Bandh

COVID-19 | Homoeopaths can prescribe government-approved add-ons, mixtures to supplement conventional treatment, says Supreme Court

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada tests positive for COVID-19

OCI students are eligible for admission to professional courses under government and institutional quota seats: Karnataka High Court

Gold, ₹1.37 crore in cash, seized from Environment Department official in Chennai

Watch | India's 150-year-old jute industry

Video of IndiGo crew walking 2 km during Bharat Bandh goes viral

Over 2,000 women likely to join farmers’ protest at Singhu border in coming days

Roddam Narasimha personified best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry: PM Modi

How Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘commitment to honest storytelling’ helped ‘Sons of the Soil’

Lord Ram belongs to Samajwadi party, we are Ram Bhakts: Akhilesh Yadav

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 1:59:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vice-admiral-srikant-dies-due-to-covid-19-related-complications/article33335528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY