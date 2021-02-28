National

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar new chief of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the new Commander-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, pays tribute to martyrs at the Gaurav Stambh monument, during a ceremony to formally mark the handing over of baton, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai 28 February 2021 17:03 IST
Updated: 28 February 2021 17:03 IST

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar on Sunday took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command.

He succeeded Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, who served at the helm of this premier command since January 2019, and who retired after an illustrious career spanning 40 years, a Navy release said.

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1983.

The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at a function here, it added.

