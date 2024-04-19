ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed next Navy Chief

April 19, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

He will take over from incumbent Chief Admiral Hari Kumar on April 30

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of Naval Staff. He is currently the Vice-Chief of the Navy, and will take over on superannuation of the current chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar on April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Government has appointed Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi presently serving as Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of 30th April, 2024,” a government statement issued almost at midnight on Thursday said. The present chief Admiral Kumar retires from service on April 30, it stated.

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice-Admiral Tripathi was commissioned on July 1, 1985 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the statement said.

Prior to taking over as Vice-Chief, he had served as Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice-Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and the U.S. Naval War College.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

defence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US