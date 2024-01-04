Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi appointed as new Vice Chief of the Naval Staff

January 04, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, took over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) on Thursday. And a day before, Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh took over from him as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Western Naval Command at INS Shikra in Mumbai.

Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar is set to step down on superannuation on April 30 when Vice Admiral Tripathi would be the senior most Naval officer. All three Services will get new Chiefs this year.

In another change, Vice Admiral V. Srinivas took over as 30th FOCINC Southern Naval Command in a ceremonial parade at Naval Base, Kochi on December 31. He succeeded Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi who retired upon superannuation after close to four decades in the Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the Navy on July 01, 1985. A communication and electronic warfare specialist, on promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in June 2019, he was appointed as Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, and served as Director General of Naval Operations from July 2020 to May 2021. Later, from June 2021 to February 2023, he served as the Chief of Personnel.

Prior to taking over as the FOCINC, Vice Admiral Singh served as the VCNS at Naval Headquarters. He was commissioned in 1986 into the Executive Branch of the Navy. He holds MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, MA in Defence Studies from Kings College, London, and MA (History), MPhil (Pol) and PhD (Arts) from Mumbai University.

In the Army, Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command on January 01. He took over from Lt Gen R.P. Kalita who retired from service.

Among other changes in the Army, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva took over the Command of White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Sandeep Jain. Lt Gen Nagendra Singh assumed the command of the Chetak corps. And Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh assumed the command of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps from Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal.

Among other appointments, Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, assumed charge as Controller Warship Production & Acquisition (CWP&A) on January 01. He was commissioned as an Electrical Officer on July 01, 1987.

Also, Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel (COM). He was Commissioned as an Engineer Officer into the Navy on March 31, 1986. He took over from Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, who superannuated after 39 years of service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT