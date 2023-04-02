Vice-Adm. S. J. Singh takes over as Vice-Chief of Navy amid several changes

April 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vice-Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh assumed charge as the Vice-Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) on April 2 in a series of top-level changes in the Navy. In other appointments, Vice-Adm. Suraj Berry assumed charge as the Chief of Personnel (COP) while Vice-Admiral Atul Anand took over as the Director-General Naval Operations (DGNO).

In other changes, Air Marshal B.R. Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Air Marshal J. Chalapathi, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command based at Thiruvananthapuram, relinquished offices upon superannuation on March 31. However, new appointments for both the positions are still awaited.

V. Adm. Singh took over after the incumbent V. Adm. S.N. Ghormade stepped down as VCNS on March 31 upon superannuation. V. Adm. Singh was commissioned in 1986 in the Executive Branch of the Navy. Prior to taking over as the VCNS, he was Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

The post of COP was vacant after Vice-Adm. Dinesh K. Tripathi who held the appointment took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Mumbai-based Western Naval Command on February 28.

V. Adm. Anand was commissioned on January 1, 1988 into the Executive Branch of the Navy. He served as the Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area, and then as Flag Officer Commanding, Karnataka Naval Area, and was elevated as a three-star officer and took over as DGNO.

V. Adm. Berry was commissioned on January 1, 1987 and is a specialist in gunnery and missile warfare. He served as Controller-Personnel Services at naval headquarters prior to taking over as COP.