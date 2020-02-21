VHP’s model of Ram temple could be altered

The map prepared by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) around three decades ago for building a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya could be altered to raise the height of the proposed structure from 125 feet to 160 feet, and an additional third floor added, temple trust sources said.

On Thursday, members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, including general secretary Champat Rai, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and Anil Mishra, met Nripendra Mishra, head of the temple construction committee, to discuss various issues related to the construction of the proposed temple.

However, sources said the VHP wants the temple to be built on the basis of the old map itself to avoid delay in the construction process.

“The temple will be built on the basis of the VHP’s map. There can be changes to its proposed shape and scale,” Swami Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Trust, told PTI.

Another member of the Trust said, “We have received suggestions to make changes to the old map in order to give an ever grander form to the proposed temple. Now, we are brainstorming on building a three-storey structure instead of the two stories proposed earlier, as well as adding a pavilion and detailing to the 35-feet-high shikhar.”

Approximately 1.75 lakh cubic feet stone will be required to build the temple and construction work can take over three years, the sources said.

In 1987, architect Chandrakant Sompura had prepared a model of the proposed temple based on the VHP’s map.