‘VHP won’t allow new masjid in Ayodhya’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will not let Muslims construct any new masjid in Ayodhya where a grand temple of Lord Ram will surely be built, said Pravin Togadia, international working president of the VHP, here on Friday.

“We want a Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. My question is why it has not been done yet. I can understand why it could not come up during the past 450 years, because Mughals were ruling the country. But it is baffling why it did not happen in independent India,” he said, while addressing a VHP-Central board of trustees and managing committee conference here.

“Hindus are demanding that all obstructions in the construction of the Ram temple be cleared immediately. Hindus deserve the right to build the temple in Ayodhya,” said the VHP leader.