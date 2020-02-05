VHP wants Trust to stick to original design on Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday requested the newly announced Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which will oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court verdict, to keep to the design finalised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas which had spearheaded the movement for the temple at Ayodhya.

VHP’s working president Alok Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi that his organisation wanted that the original design be adhered to as the design had a large scale endorsement from the movement.

He said “every Hindu should have the privilege of contributing both monetarily and with labour, to the endeavour to build the temple.” Mr. Alok Kumar suggested that every individual be asked to contribute a minimum of ₹11 to a public subscription model for raising funds. “Every Hindu, if he/she so wishes should also be allowed to contribute physically (haat lagaane ka mauka) in the building of the temple,” he said.

Public processions

He said many villages that had contributed “Ram Shilas” or bricks at the height of the movement three decades ago should between March 25 (the beginning of Chaitra Navaratri) and April 8 (Hanuman Jayanti) celebrate “Ramotsav” and take out shobha yatras (public processions) celebrating the construction of the temple.

Mr. Alok Kumar later said it would take around four years for the construction of the temple to be completed, and that Ayodhya should have better infrastructure for pilgrims to visit, especially on their way to Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the setting up of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet.