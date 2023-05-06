VHP serves legal notice to Congress president for defamation

May 06, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Chandigarh unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing him of making defamatory remarks against its offshoot Bajrang Dal. The right-wing organisation demanded a compensation of ₹100 crore from Mr. Kharge for the same.

To mention, the Congress in its election manifesto in the Karnataka poll, had claimed that if it came to power, the party would take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) that spread hatred in society in the name of caste and religion.

The same had created a controversy when right-wing organisations objected on it being compared with the PFI which as per the VHP, was a terrorist organisation, banned across various nations.

Rivals targeted

In the notice, the VHP maintained that the PFI and SIMI were terrorist organisations associated with the al-Qaeda, the ISIS apart from other global terrorist outfits, proscribed by the United Nations General Assembly and by more than one hundred nations. It added that the two organisations targeted persons opposed to their views across religion by methods like genocide, rape, bomb blasts, kidnappings, human-trafficking, chemical attacks, cyber attacks, public executions etc.

It added that the Bajrang Dal, under the aegis of the VHP, believed in tolerance, religious unity, national integrity and service towards the nation.

“In serving the nation, the Bajrang Dal seeks inspiration from the reverential example of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman who are the ideal embodiment of Dharma and Service,” the notice read.

It added that the allegations in the form of a comparison of the Bajrang Dal with the PFI and other Talibani organisations without any basis, greatly maims and impairs the name and honour of the members of the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, who are in millions all across India.

“The act also defames the followers of Lord Hanuman.....” it added.

The notice advised Mr. Kharge to pay the said amount to the VHP within 14 days after the issuance of the instant legal notice, otherwise, the organisation would sue the Congress president in the court of law.