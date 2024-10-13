ADVERTISEMENT

VHP leader murder case: NIA chargesheets Pakistan-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh, five others

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

“The VHP leader was shot by terrorists in his confectionery shop at Nangal in Roopnagar on April 13, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

“The terrorists belonged to a BKI module,” according to NIA | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Wadhawa Singh (aka) Babbar and five other alleged terrorists in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab this April.

"The VHP leader was shot by terrorists in his confectionery shop at Nangal in Roopnagar on April 13, 2024. They belonged to a BKI module," according to the agency.

“Two of the three arrested accused have been identified as shooters Mandeep Kumar (aka) Mangli and Surinder Kumar aka Rika, both residents of Nawanshahar, Punjab. They have been charged under various Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The third arrested accused chargesheeted by the NIA is Gurpreet Ram aka Gora, also from Nawanshahr,” it said.

The NIA has alleged that the three absconders were the handlers of the arrested accused. “Babbar, currently based in Pakistan, along with Harjit Singh (aka) Laddi of Nawanshahar and Kulbeer Singh (aka) Sidhu of Yamunanagar, Haryana, had provided the arms, ammunition, and funds etc. to carry out the attack,” said the agency.

The NIA took over the case from the State police on May 9, 2024. It purportedly found a transnational conspiracy of the BKI behind the terror attack. Several members of the BKI module based in various countries came together to carry out the targeted killing, as alleged.

“The investigation has further revealed that Wadhawa Singh from Pakistan directed Germany-based nodes, namely Laddi and Sidhu, to undertake the killing. Roles of a Dubai-based logistics provider and India-based weapons suppliers have also figured...,” it said.

