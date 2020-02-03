VHP, JDP clash over tribal mass wedding

Tension erupted in the Aatmail area in the Malda district on Sunday after activists of the Jharkhand Disom Party (JDP), a locally powerful party of tribals, blocked the national highway-34 protesting against a mass wedding organised by the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), officials said. The members of the JDP and the VHP pelted stones and attacked each other with arrows leaving a few including a policeman injured.

The incident occurred when the JDP members alleged that the VHP was organising the adivasi mass wedding ignoring their rituals. A large police force was sent to the spot to control the situation, an official said.

“Today’s mass marriage, which was organised by the VHP, was being held as per Hindu rituals. We feel that by doing this the adivasis are being converted,” a leader of the JDP Mohan Hansda said. Mr. Hansda said the poor couples were paid ₹12,000 per family to participate in the event. North Bengal VHP convener Tarun Pandit said the programme concluded successfully.

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Old Malda Irfan Habib said the situation was brought under control by the police and people have returned from the site. Approximately 40 couples got married on Sunday during the programme, he said.

(With PTI inputs)