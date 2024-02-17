VHP moves Calcutta High Court over lioness named Sita

February 17, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bengal unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has moved a writ petition in the Jalpaiguri circuit of the Calcutta High Court challenging the State Forest Department’s move to name a lioness, brought to Siliguri Safari park, as ‘Sita’ (a Hindu goddess). The right wing organisation claimed that such an act is sacrilegious, blasphemous and hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The writ petition, filed in the court of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, also highlighted that while the lioness was named Sita, a lion which was brought along with her has been named Akbar. The plea objected to the “lewd manner” in which the same was represented in media in Bengal.

“...To the utmost surprise of the petitioners on 14 Februray, 2024 ‘Uttar Banga Sambad’ carried a news item with the heading “Sangir Khoje astir Sita”. Incidentally the male lion was given the name of “Akbar”. The said article represented the news in a much objectionable manner which was bound to hurt the religious sentiments of all Hindus across the country,” the petition said.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on February 20.

Two lions were brought to Siliguri Safari park from Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura on February 13, under an animal exchange programme. The Bengal Forest Department has already clarified that the animals were named prior to being sent to Siliguri.

The VHP has urged the court to take immediate action, including changing the lioness’ name to a non-religious one and directing authorities to refrain from using religious names for animals in zoological parks.

In a letter to the West Bengal government, the VHP has requested for investigation into the matter.

“If action is not taken in due time, we would be compelled to safeguard the religious sentiments of our Hindus resulting in agitation on a large scale,” the VHP’s letter added.

VHP spokesperson Vindo Bansal told The Hindu that the organisation had found that a species of the cat family had been named after Sita, the consort of Lord Rama, and who herself is a sacred deity to all Hindus across the world.

“We have filed a writ application under Article 226 of the Constitution of India... seeking redress. It is argued that the actions of the authorities are arbitrary, unreasonable, and offensive to Hindu sentiments, infringing upon their constitutional rights,” said Mr. Bansal.