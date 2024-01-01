VHP files complaint alleging some duping people by collecting funds in name of Ayodhya temple trust

January 01, 2024 03:45 am | Updated December 31, 2023 10:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday said “some people” have been seeking funds in the name of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust without any approval and a complaint has been made to Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union Home Ministry requesting immediate action against them.

In a post on X, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal cautioned people against falling into the trap of people “trying to dupe” them in the name of the temple trust - Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He also shared the complaint sent to the Uttar Pradesh police chief, a copy of which was marked to Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Beware! Some people are trying to cheat people carrying fake ID of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra,” the VHP spokesperson Bansal said in in post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have sent the formal Complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow Range IG to take immediate steps in the matter of faith,” Bansal said in another post.

In a post on X, the VHP had recently said that no one has been permitted to form a separate committee and collect funds for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "No one has been given permission to form a separate committee and print receipts to collect funds for (upcoming) consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya," VHP general secretary Milind Parande had said.

“Society should also remain alert in such a situation,” Mr. Parande had said in his post on X on December 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.