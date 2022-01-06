Vets petition for rules to ban use of animals in circuses

In their appeal, the veterinarians cited numerous reasons why circuses must be barred from using animals. Representational Image. Photo: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

06 January 2022 14:18 IST

Draft of rules has been pending since 2018, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says

More than 100 veterinarians across the country have petitioned Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, for notifying rules to prohibit the use of animals in circuses.

The draft of these rules had been pending since 2018, prolonging the cruelty, pain and suffering endured by circus animals, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said.

In their appeal, the veterinarians cited numerous reasons why circuses must be barred from using animals. The reasons include keeping animals in severe confinement like chaining elephants when not in use, tying horses and camels almost constantly in place, and caging dogs.

Physical abuse

They also include physical abuse with weapons to force animals to perform unnatural tricks that wreak havoc on their bodies and minds.

“The veterinarians know what’s best for animals, and they are saying the use of animals in circuses must end,” PETA-India’s chief executive officer and veterinarian, Manilal Valliyate said, adding that his organisation joined the veterinarians in requesting Mr. Rupala to notify the rules.

The Animal Welfare Board of India, a statutory body established under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, in 2017 and 2019, advised the Central government to pass legislation prohibiting animals in circuses. Recently, the Central Zoo Authority cancelled its recognition of the Great Golden Circus that was using elephants, a protected wildlife species, for performances.

The experts’ appeal also noted that Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, Guatemala, Italy, and Malta have prohibited the use of animals in circuses.