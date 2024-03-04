ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy quits as MLA

March 04, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Kolkata

"I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the Assembly Speaker. I am now a free bird," Tapas Roy said

The Hindu Bureau

Tapas Roy. Photo: X/@TapasRoyAITC

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Roy on March 4 resigned from the party and membership of the West Bengal Assembly, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

"I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the Assembly Speaker. I am now a free bird," he said.

Mr. Roy, TMC deputy chief whip in the Assembly, slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.

“I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption levelled against the party and the government. Secondly, I do not support the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled,” he said.

Senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Bratya Basu met Mr. Roy at his residence on March 4 morning in an attempt to pacify him.

Mr. Roy has been at loggerheads with TMC MP from North Kolkata, Sudip Bandopadhyay.

“I have been a loyal soldier of the party for the last 25 years. But I did not get my due,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

