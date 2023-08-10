Veteran tribal leader from Bastar Arvind Netam quits Congress

August 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAIPUR

Alleging that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh was anti-tribal and asserting that he would now work on building a social movement centred on tribal rights, former Union Minister Arvind Netam resigned from the party on August 10.

In his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, the veteran leader from Bastar, who returned to the Congress fold five years ago, also made a veiled attack on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, claiming that the State leadership disappointed him and snatched the rights of tribals.

“The State leadership has been working contrary to the constitutional rights given by Babasaheb Ambedkar to the tribal society in the State. Under the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act), the rights of the tribal society over water, forest and land have been abolished. In this way, the present government is an anti-tribal government. That’s why I am resigning from the primary membership of the party on the occasion of World Tribal Day,” his letter dated August 9, read.

Several run-ins

Mr. Netam had been expelled from the Congress in 2012 after he supported the late P.A. Sangma’s presidential candidature. After a few years in political wilderness, he rejoined the Congress in 2018 “after being persuaded by Rahul Gandhi”.

The veteran tribal leader from Bastar has had several run-ins with the Congress in recent months. His resignation comes months after the Sarv Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella organisation of social tribal groups in Chhattisgarh with Mr. Netam as its patron, announced that it would contest the Assembly election in Chhattisgarh due later this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Netam said he made the announcement during the World Tribal Day celebrations in Raipur on August 9 owing to the significance of the occasion.

“From now on, I will devote my time in building a social movement and be involved with the Sarv Adivasi Samaj for the election preparations. I am sure my experience will come to good use in raising awareness about tribal rights,” said Mr. Netam.

Speaking at the World Tribal Day event on August 9, Mr. Netam, a five-time former MP, said: “She [former PM Indira Gandhi, the first of the two Prime Ministers he served under as a Union Minister] taught me to fight for my rights and gave me an opportunity. Tomorrow I will send my resignation to All India Congress Committee (AICC) and will never join any party. I will fight for the right of tribals.” His address also included references to the PESA Act even as he criticised both the Congress and the BJP for diluting the rights of the tribals.

Referring to a purported statement by Deepak Baij, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congresss Committee president and the current MP from Bastar, criticising the BJP for displacing villagers (due to Salwa Judum, a counter-insurgency movement), he asked how many villagers had the Congress rehabilitated in the last four years.