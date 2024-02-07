ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi winner Farooq Nazki dies at 83

February 07, 2024 07:08 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Srinagar

Nazki was also the media advisor to two Chief Ministers— Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah

PTI

Veteran broadcaster, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner Mir Mohammad Farooq Nazki died at a hospital in Katra on February 6. He was 83.

Nazki, who held several important positions in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan, suffered a heart attack on February 5 night, family sources said.

He is survived by two daughters and a son.

He was not keeping well for the past few years and had moved to live with his son in Jammu, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1995, Nazki was awarded the Sahitya Academi award in Kashmiri for his poetry book Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the eyelashes).

Nazki, who was also the media advisor to two Chief Ministers— Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah— will be laid to rest at the Malkha graveyard here on February 7, the sources said.

They said the body was being taken from Jammu to Srinagar.

People from various quarters have condoled the passing away of the veteran journalist.

"The passing away of a qalander is not to be mourned; his fulfilling life is to be celebrated. For he has left this station after enriching it in many ways. A societal loss which is a personal bereavement. RIP Mir Mohammed Farooq Nazki (1940 - 2024)," former Minister Haseeb Drabu, who is also the son-in-law of the deceased, wrote on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US