Veteran journalist Ajay Singh appointed new Press Secretary to President

Veteran journalist Ajay Singh has been appointed Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind on contract basis for one year. Mr. Singh will succeed Ashok Malik, who served as Press Secretary for two years and recently stepped down from his position.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued the order after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared Mr. Singh’s name.

A statement from the Ministry of Personnel said that Mr. Singh was being appointed the Press Secretary on “contract basis”, initially for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mr. Singh is Editorial Director of Governance Now, which he joined as Managing Editor in January 2014. He has close to 30 years of experience in print and electronic journalism.

At Governance Now, he was in charge of the English as well as Marathi editions.

Mr. Singh started his career with Times of India in 1985 from Lucknow. He has worked in Economic Times and Telegraph. He joined the Pioneer in Delhi, and has also worked in Business Standard, Star News and NewsX.

He left as Editor of Governance Now for a brief while to join Firstpost as Executive Editor. However, he went back to Governance Now as Editorial Director.

(With inputs from IANS)