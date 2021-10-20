‘Vested interests fomenting anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh’

Agartala

20 October 2021 02:42 IST

Tripura CM says attacks aimed at destroying good relationship

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday viewed recent communal violence in Bangladesh as a ploy to disturb its good neighbourly relation with India. He said the incidents should not only be attributed to acts of religious fundamentalist, but were fallout of a conspiracy hatched by vested quarters.

The Chief Minister felt that the whole gamut of targeted attacks on religious minorities was to disturb extraordinary friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. He hoped that the Bangladesh government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would strictly tackle the rioters and protect its people from all communities.

“There are protocols involved and have limitations while responding to happenings in another country. But I condemn communally motivated incidents in Bangladesh during Durga puja festival,” the Chief Minister of Tripura that shares boundary with Bangladesh on its three sides, told newsmen.

Large segments of the State's population are immigrants from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Chief Minister of the BJP led coalition government spoke amid protests of Hindu religious groups against communally motivated attacks at several places in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to march to the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here on October 21 to lodge a protest against alleged attacks on Hindu religious places and community in Bangladesh. It claimed to amass 10,000 supporters for the rally.

Sources in police however said permission will not be given to the the rally as Section 144 of CrPC has been enforced in Agartala till November 4. They said security deployment would be in place at different spots from Wednesday to foil attempts to disturb peace and harmony in the State.